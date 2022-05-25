Former midfielder of the Ghana Black Stars, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has identified himself as a number one fan of musician, Shatta Wale.

It is the footballer’s view that, the dancehall king is talented, and his gimmicks add up to making him a likeable person.

Agyemang Badu said he has keen interest in persons who enjoy life to the fullest, and Shatta Wale fits that category.

He told host Dr Poundz during an interview on Hitz FM that, he admires Shatta for his “free-minded and free-spirited vibe” as well as his sense of fashion.

Despite being friends with other musicians including Kuami Eugene, the talented footballer said Shatta Wale tops them all.

He proved his love for Shatta by singing word-for-word the artiste’s month-old single, On God.

Agyemang Badu was seen in a viral video jamming to ‘Alive’, another hit song of the multiple award-winning artiste, Shatta Wale.