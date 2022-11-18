Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto, has revealed that he avoids taking photos with fans because of an incident that happened in the past.

Speaking to renowned journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, in an interview, Akrobeto narrated how a fan who took pictures with him used the images to deceive and impregnate a lady.

According to Akrobeto, the young man told the lady he had ties with him (Akrobeto) and could help her advance her acting career.

This happened when the lady opened up about her aspirations to the young man when they met on a bus.

The actor said the young man showed the lady photos he had taken with him as proof of his links in the movie industry and promised to pull some strings to get her movie gigs. Akrobeto said the young man ended up impregnating the innocent lady.

According to Akrobeto, he got to know this when the lady’s mother confronted him about the issue. The actor said since the humiliating incident, he has been against taking photos with fans.