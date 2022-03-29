Ghanaian musical artiste Dennis Anane famed Archipalago has finally reacted to series of allegations made against him following his travel to the United States of America.

Netizens have tagged the hip-hop artiste as a bluff after photos of his living condition in America contradicted his online brags.

Moments after landing in Bronx, news ran rife that Archipalago was facing stiff conditions which forced him to work as a cleaner, as well as chew snow to survive.

The rumours escalated when he posted photos of himself in a surgical gown, fueling speculations he was a mortuary worker.

Finding his voice months later, Archipalago has debunked all of such claims, insisting he still fits the self-acclaimed millionaire title.

While confirming he ate snow, the Kumerican explained the act was just out of sheer joy, and not due to any hardship.

According to him, he underwent years-long stress before he was processed to join his family in New York, and being able to land in the foreign country was enough reason to jubilate.

“The heaven of this earth is America. When I landed, everything was cold like AC because it was in December. I was overhyped and overjoyed. Everything was beautiful; the aura that comes with the country is beautiful. I was so excited that I didn’t know when I picked up the snow to eat. Snow is something I had always found intriguing. I realized snow is tasteless, just like ice block,” he said on Delay Show.

Speaking on his living condition, Archipalago disclosed he worked as an Uber driver for a year, to fund his education to the tertiary institution.

After securing his certificate, he said he landed his first white collar job as a sterile processing technician – a job which required his surgical gown Ghanaians mistook for mortuary work.

Now with little Dollars in his account, Archipalago said he is poised to face his music.