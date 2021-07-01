The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has blamed whoever deployed military men to calm tempers during the riot which happened days ago at Ejura.

According to him, the Ghana Police could have handled the riot without a military reinforcement, adding that he couldn’t comprehend the decision to call in the military.

Police deal with crowd control… so how come the military came in… The riot situation wasn’t uncontrollable for soldiers to interfere… They are not the first line of action for matters of rioting, he noted on Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem show.

Whoever ordered the military brought the problem. Soldiers come in as the last line of action. I have never seen soldiers going first in such situations so it was completely wrong. Aisedu nketia

Soldiers have no training in crowd control… It was a wrong decision to deploy soldiers over an internal crowd situation. Depending on the escalation, the Formed Police Unit (FPU) is more robust because, they have training in crowd control and more muscle… when all that fails then you can go for soldiers’ support, he explained in the one-on-one on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Watch the featured video above for more of the interview.