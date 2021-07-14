President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that the gift he will want to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) upon leaving office is to make the party a majority party in the Upper West Region.

He said the region and the tradition of the political party he represents mean a lot to him adding that, several of the party’s leading founders hailed from there.

He was speaking at the Wa Naa’s palace where he called on the overlord of the Waala traditional area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at the start of his two-day tour of the region.

He said S.D. Dombo, Naa Abayifaa Karbo, Jatoe Kaleo, Mumuni Dumbie and Alhassan Bin Salih, hailed from the region. President Akufo-Addo noted that though he won the 2020 general election, he was disappointed in the election results of the region.

“I have to confess it will not be honest on my part if I did not say that I was disappointed with the results of the election in the Upper West Region.

“When we went into the election, we had five seats. When election results came, we had lost three and gained one meaning we lost seats in the Upper West Region,” he added.

Responding to the request of the Waala overlord to construct two dual carriages in the Wa municipality, the President said his government is committed to constructing 1,500 asphalted roads in the country and roads in Wa will not be left out.

He said his government, in his first term, has constructed 1,200 asphalted roads in the country; the most by any government in the country.