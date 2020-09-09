Star Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has shared a video of a day that she would never forget and it happened to be on her 29th birthday celebration.

The video saw actress Boakye shedding tears of joy as some people storm her house on her birthday to surprise her.

She was seen wearing a pair of pyjamas and it appeared she had just gotten out of bed when she was surprised by some friends.

Even the look on her face appeared as if she was a bit disoriented owing to the fact that her sleep had been cut short.

As she descended the stairs and saw what was happening after taking a peek into her plush living room, she burst out into uncontrollable tears out of the abundance of joy in her heart.

She indicated that as at the time she was celebrating her 29th birthday, she was heavily pregnannt with her second child, Nhyira.

After posting the throwback video, she captioned it: “On this Day that I didn’t collapse eerr, I won’t collapse again .. madam @nana_akua_nhyira_ was 6 months inside. Unforgettable moment…I miss this day #29thbirthdaysurprise at home.”