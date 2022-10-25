The messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down for users across the UK and around the world.

Users of the platform, owned by Meta, began reporting issues just before 08:00 BST on Tuesday.

More than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour, according to the service status website Down Detector.

Many people have complained on social media that they cannot send or receive messages. WhatsApp has about two billion global active users.

Meta said that the major outage was due to a configuration change to its routers. Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook are all functioning fine right now — it’s only WhatsApp that’s down.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” says Meta spokesperson Joshua Breckman in a statement to The Verge.

It is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK.