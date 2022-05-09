May 9 also known as Victory Day is Russia’s biggest public holiday and recognises the defeat of Nazi Germany by the USSR.

Russia is getting ready to hold its annual military parade in Moscow’s Red Square and in cities across Russia, marking victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The event is a showpiece for Russia’s military – expect to see troops, tanks, rockets and ballistic missiles paraded through the capital in a display of the Kremlin’s strength.

Under Vladimir Putin, Victory Day has become a show of strength of troops and military hardware, as well as a chance to remember the sacrifices of World War Two.

Around 27 million Soviet citizens died, by far the greatest loss of any country, in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War.

Today’s parade in Red Square is expected to feature thousands of troops and an aerial display.

The day marks victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, and many have been holding up photos of their relatives who fought in the war.

This year, the event has taken on a significance of its own. Far from liberating Europe, Russia has waged months of war against its neighbour Ukraine and is devoid of any real form of military victory that it can celebrate.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is due to speak at the event in Red Square in a few hours – stay with us for full coverage.