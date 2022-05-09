The power system disturbance which was experienced on Saturday, May 7, 2022 was a result of faulted equipment on the Takoradi Extension-Winneba line, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has explained.

In a press statement addressing the power situation, it said all plants in Aboadze, Tema, except the Kpone Thermal Plant Power which generates power from the faulted equipment were forced to shut down.

This, GRIDCo said, caused forced outages within the coastal corridor of the National Grid which led to power supply interruptions in some parts of Greater Accra, Western, Central, Middle and Northern parts of the country.

While interventions were being made to fix the faulted equipment, the Akosombo and Kpone Thermal plants were of service to supply power.

Read full statement below for more