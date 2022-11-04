When each group stage draw is made ahead of a World Cup, qualified nations around the world pray for a kind set of fixtures to kick the competition off.

While some draw favourable sides, others aren’t so lucky. Punters often look on to decide the ‘Group of Death’, but there are a few contenders for that title at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Here are the trickiest groups at the tournament which begins next month.

What is the 2022 World Cup Group of Death?

Group G – Brazil (1), Serbia (21), Switzerland (15), Cameroon (43)

There is a clear favourite for Group G, that being South American giants Brazil.

Copa America champions in 2019 and runners-up to Argentina in 2021, the Selecao have established stars all over the pitch in the form of Neymar, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos while also boasting of a tremendous amount of strength in depth. They tend not to finish second in World Cup groups and expect that to continue in Qatar.

There are only 22 places separating the next three sides. Switzerland are the next highest-ranked team in 15th and impressively disposed of Italy in their qualification group. They faced Brazil in Russia in 2018, holding them to a 1-1 draw.

The Swiss also enjoyed a memorable run at Euro 2020, knocking out France in a penalty shootout.

Serbia are another side who will be bidding for that runners up spot in Group G. They have a bunch of established European stars including Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, all of whom will be desperate for a deep run in the tournament.

Their last three World Cup tournaments – including 2006 as Serbia and Montenegro – have ended in group stage disappointment, last reaching the knockout stage in 1998.

Making up the team in Group G are Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions lost their final two friendlies but had otherwise enjoyed an unbeaten 2022, only exiting the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties to Egypt in the semi-finals.

They ended up finishing third in that tournament thanks to a penalty shootout victory of their own over Burkina Faso.

Toughest 2022 World Cup groups

Group B – England (5), Iran (20), USA (16), Wales (19)

All four teams in Group B currently hold positions in the top 20 of FIFA’s world rankings. FIFA allocated a place in Pot 4 to the winner of the UEFA play-off path that included Ukraine, Scotland and Wales, meaning the bottom seed – Wales – strangely rank higher than the third seed – Iran.

England are the favourites to take the spot after good runs at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, though the young batch of prospects on the USA‘s roster make them a difficult prospect.

Group E – Spain (7), Costa Rica (31), Germany (11), Japan (24)

Another of the tougher groups in Qatar is Group E, where former world champions Spain and Germany both reside.

While each have enjoyed success in the tournament in previous years, they have also followed up triumphs with group-stage exits, which will intrigue lower-ranked sides Japan and Costa Rica.

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands

Group B

England, IR Iran, USA and Wales

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia

Group E

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic