Maturity at it’s peak – These are the words flooding social media following an interaction between actress and producer Funke Akindele and her ex-husband JJC Skillz.

Gracing the premiere of Funke’s latest movie, ‘She Must Be Obeyed’, JJC looked dapper in a sparkling black suit and his smile added an extra layer to the excitement in the atmosphere.

Perhaps the highlight of the event was when they finally met publicly for the first time since their three-year divorce.

The ex-couple exchanged pleasantries and hugged. Funke, in her usual fashion, cracked jokes which saw both of them laugh their hearts out.

They were also captured in other videos at the premier’s after party rocking the dance floor while taking memorable videos at the event.

According to reports, JJC worked behind the scenes in the production of the latest movie.

The couple were once a delight both in reality and on-screen. However after two children (twins), the couple went their separate ways due to ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Funke and JJC are now co-parenting.

Watch video below: