Ghanaian musician Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, famed as OV, has narrated how she struggled with her mental health after exiting Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group.

Few years ago, OV was in the news for looking unkempt and depressed. Many accused her of being addicted to narcotics. But now the singer has disclosed the reason behind her look.

She told Giovani on the 3FM Drive how being sacked from Stonebwoy’s record label made her depressed and mentally unstable.

“It was after the exit. It was something that hit me very hard. It got me thinking, ‘Am I not good enough? It started giving me doubts about deserving to be on a label. It put me through some state that I will not wish for my enemy. It put me through a lot. I was depressed. It got to a point I stayed away from everybody.”

OV disclosed that she suffered a psychotic break during an outing supporting another artiste. She detailed how she nearly tore her clothes off her body and had to be rushed home in an Uber.

The music reality show winner said she was confined in a sanitorium after her depression developed into a psychotic breakdown which eventually left her paralysed

“I was at a friend’s event. When I got there, I felt like something was not right. So I went out. I started feeling a burning sensation and wanted to take off my clothes.

“I was confined for two weeks. It got to a point where they gave me an overdose of the medicine, unknowingly, and I was paralyzed and drooling all over”.

OV said she never took narcotic drugs as she spoke about the alleged addiction. She attributed her mental illness to depression.

OV also said music saved her and some mentally challenged persons in the sanitorium.

Currently, OV is promoting her new single titled Shush, which gives a deeper insight into her struggles and salvation.