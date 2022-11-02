The Ghana Police service has inaugurated a new divisional police command to help in the fight against crime in the Eastern Region.

Until its upgrade, the Kwahu-Nkwatia police station was under the Nkawkaw divisional police command in the Eastern region.

The operations and administration of the divisional command built by the Kwahu Development Association received a massive boost when it received a brand new Toyota Hilux Pick up from the development chief of the area, Nana Owiredu Wadie 1, through his philanthropic agency, the Kabaka foundation.

At a ceremony to open the facility and hand over the vehicle, Eastern regional police commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, said ” the upgrading of Kwahu Nkwatia District Police command to a Division will boost security for tourism and trade in the area,” the regional police boss who represented the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare noted.

“About two years ago, former Inspector-General of Police James Opong Buanu raised the Nkwatia Police station to District , afterwards a request was served to the former IGP to raise the Nkwatia District Police Station to Divisional level so IGP accepted the request and promised to work on it. The Current IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare also came and decided to continue to work on what was promised by the former IGP, so I had a call from IGP three days ago that Nkwatia is ready , they are giving us house and a car to work in it as police, so IGP says he is grateful to Nkwatiaman,” he said.

The Manwerehene of the Kwahu traditional area, Baffour Agyare Yeboah Asuamah, who represented Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, was hopeful the the new divisional command will help deal with security issues such as robbery, clashes between nomadic herdsmen, farmers among others.

The Executive Director of the Kabaka Foundation, Dr Henry Larbi, explained that the commissioning of the facility coincided with the first anniversary of the installation of the Kwahu Nkosuohene.

“Today, 29/10/22 is exactly one year since Nana Owiredu Wadie I was enstooled as the Nkosouhene of Kwahu Nkwatia. As part of activities to mark the 1 year anniversary, he decided to donate a brand new Toyota Hilux (2018 Model) to the newly commissioned Kwahu-Nkwatia Police Divisional Headquarters at Kwahu Nkwatia to help boost security for businesses to thrive,” he said

Chief Superintendent Marian Osei Adu, the Nsawam district police commander, has been posted there as the new divisional commander.