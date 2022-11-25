Ghana kicked off its World Cup campaign with a loss but resounding performance against Portugal at the iconic Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Ghana’s hopes of making a positive start at the ongoing Mundial has dented after Portugal on Thursday edged the West African side.

However, netizens were pleased with the performance of the Stars as many believed the outcome would been different if some decisions taken by the referee were rescinded.

Following their loss the Black Stars players took to social media to thank the fans for the unconditional support but optimistic they would make it past the group stage.

Ghana will face South Korea on Monday, November 28 before Uruguay’s clash in their final group game.

There is no time for regrets, there are 2 games left still… 🦾

Thank you fans for the unconditional support. ♥️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/3haQ8M2w6e — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) November 24, 2022

We keep pushing!!!😬

Appreciate your support always pic.twitter.com/dbn08mnSR4 — Alidu Seidu (@AliduSeidu15) November 25, 2022