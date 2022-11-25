Ghanaian forward, Osman Bukari, insists it was never his intention to disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo during his celebration after scoring Ghana’s second goal in their 3-2 loss against Portugal.

The Red Star Belgrade winger reduced Ghana’s deficit in the 89th minute but stole the headlines after he released the iconic ‘suii’ celebration in front of him.

However, the Portuguese forward, who was subbed a minute earlier, didn’t look impressed after the cameras panned on him.

Bukari has posted on social media: “I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo. This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols. Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game!”