Aside being the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo has to her credit some impressive achievements.

Speaking exclusively on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, she noted that she has been a legal practitioner for the past 16 years and even has her own law firm.

“I have been practicing as a lawyer for the last 16 years and also have my own law firm,” she said.

In addition to her law practice, she noted that she is into real estate and because of her love for cooking she also owns a bakery she personally manages.

Speaking on her preparedness in the upcoming New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries, the lawmaker intimated that as a politician going for a contest, her focus is on the delegates who are entrusted with the mandate of determining who represents the constituency and not on her opponent.

“I am focusing more on the delegates and not my opponent, I spend very little time worrying about him,” she said.

“From a personal perspective, I believe I took my parliamentary work very seriously and have done very well and that’s why I have earned so much respect and favour in my constituency,” she further noted.

Asked why she wants to contest again, she said: “I want to go for a second term because I believe I have served my people well, they have seen what I’m capable of and I have no fear at all that they will once again vote for me as the MP for the constituency,” she noted.