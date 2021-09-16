Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, has rejected claims that District Assemblies in his region have been asked to contribute between ¢2,000 and ¢5,000 for his father’s funeral.

A viral letter making the rounds claimed that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Western Region had been asked to pay the said amount as a contribution towards the funeral of the father of the Regional Minister.

The letter, signed by the Chief Director of the Western Regional Coordinating Council, said payments should be effected by Monday, September 20.

But a statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Coordinating Council, indicated that no such directive has been issued.

“The attention of the Hon. Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has been drawn to a letter dated September 15, on the above matter.

“He has not instructed any Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to make any payment in support of his father’s funeral or any other funeral.

“Please disregard and consider as not true any such information as the purported letter did not have the seal of the Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC),” the letter said.

The funeral for the Regional Minister’s father is scheduled to take place between September 23 and 25 at Boanim in the Ashanti Region.

The letter addressed to all MMDCEs in that region was written on the letterhead of the Coordinating Council, which is of concern to people.

However, the view is that the death of the Regional Minister’s father is purely a private matter.

According to the letter, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Prestea Huni Valley, Tarkwa Nsuaem Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal and Ellembele District Assemblies are to pay ¢5,000 each.

Ahanta West, Wassa Amenfi East, Wassa Amenfi West and Jomoro Municipal Assemblies are to pay ¢3,500 each.

Meanwhile, Wassa East, Shama, Wassa Amenfi Central and Mpohor Districts and Nzema East Municipal are required to pay ¢2,000 each.

According to this letter, these payments had been discussed with the MMDCEs, but it was not stated whether an agreement was reached and why state resources would be paid towards the funeral of a private citizen.