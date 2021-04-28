Twenty-three farmers have received compensation for their lands which they gave up for the construction of the Western North Regional Coordinating Council (RCC)’s offices.

Even though there were fears the Council will renege on its pledge to make the payment, the latter stuck to their end of the bargain by making payment Wednesday, April 28.

Authorities of the Western North RCC, on behalf of Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, Louis Owusu Agyapong, presented a cheque of GHS 201,273.

Speaking to the press, Mr Agyapong explained that some of the 23 selected farmers will receive GHS1,800.00 as compensation, while others will receive GHS 34,000 depending on the size of lands.

In attendance was the Municipal Chief Executive who advised them to make proper use of the money to have enough to fall back on in the future.