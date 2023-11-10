Lucas Paqueta’s excellent finish 17 minutes from time gave West Ham victory in their Europa League encounter with Greek side Olympiakos to send them to the brink of the knockout stages.

Paqueta lit up what had been a largely drab contest at the London Stadium when he perfectly met James Ward-Prowse’s chipped cross into the penalty area and sent his volley into the corner.

Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, the Brazilian put his hands together in prayer, which was rewarded when video assistant referee confirmed Paqueta had been onside as Ward-Prowse delivered the crucial pass.

The win, avenged West Ham’s loss to the same opponents in Athens a fortnight ago, which marked the end of an impressive 17-match unbeaten run for David Moyes’ side in Europe.

“It’s good to get back on track. Olympiakos are a seasoned European team and they showed that tonight,” said Hammers boss Moyes.

“We’re top of the group, we still have two matches to play but I think this is the hardest group we’ve had. Europe has been great for this football club, we’ve had some great nights and long may they continue.

“He [Lucas Paqueta] took the goal brilliantly tonight but there were lots of things I wanted him to do better. We’ve got room for improvement.”

The result means West Ham remain above German rivals Freiburg at the head of Group A based on their head-to-head record, knowing two points from their final two games will be enough to ensure Europa League action after Christmas.

Victory was not achieved without a late scare as Mady Camara hit the woodwork when he should have done better with a stooping header at the far post.

But it was a disappointing night for watching Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who will hope for better fortune on Sunday when his other club Nottingham Forest come here in the Premier League.