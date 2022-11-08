The Chief Executive Officer and founder of fast-growing electronics retail brand, The Makers Electronics Co. Ltd, who also leads Hi-Lynks Communication Limited, a well-grounded advertising media agency, Stephen Essoun, has been awarded by the West African Nobles Forum, and has by extension become a member of the prestigious group of African personalities.

The West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF), is a non-governmental group of more than 2,000 eminent personalities from various fields of work across the sub-region, set up in 2003, to promote integrity and accountability as well as drive socio-economic integration.

The sub-regional think-tank fashioned after the Philosophical Society of America is made up of statesman, legal luminaries, politicians, research fellows, Ministers of the gospel, technocrats, medical giants, professionals and captains of industries.

The Governing Council of the West Africa Nobles Forum is a group of eminent West Africans, who identify deserving business leaders in the sub-region each year and present them with awards. Governing Council nominations are guided by the criteria of corporate governance, integrity and exemplary leadership qualities displayed by these business leaders.

The membership of the Forum is granted to eminent West Africans who uphold virtues of honesty, integrity, and accountability in their line of work.

Reading the citation to induct and confer the award on Mr. Stephen Essoun, the Forum said, “Mr. Stephen Essoun is the CEO of Hi-Lynks Communication Ltd and The Makers Electronics Company Limited, a business under his stern leadership, has won several awards including but not limited to: ‘The Promising Company of the year’, ‘Responsible Electronics Retail Company of the year,’ ‘Responsible Emerging Electronics Brand of the year’ and ‘The Young Achiever of the year at the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards.’

Mr. Stephen Essoun holds a First Degree in Psychology and Linguistics from the University of Ghana (UG), Post-graduate Master of art certificate in Media Management from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and another post-graduate Master of art certificate in Organizational Leadership and Governance from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).”

The Forum further acknowledged his professional growth and experience and said, “Prior to setting up Hi-Lynks Communication Limited and The Makers Electronics Company Limited, Mr. Essoun worked with Glico General Insurance as Marketing and Underwriting Officer, Achimota Hospital as Records Officer, Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana as Business Development Executive, Events and Promotions Manager at Global Media Alliance, and also the Multimedia Group Limited and later Coca-Cola Equatorial Africa as Project Manager(M&E). Mr. Stephen Essoun has over 15 years of experience in the media marketing space.”

Past Winners of WANF Awards

Some past Ghanaian recipients of the award are: Ag. Controller and Accountant General, Noble Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, Dr. Theresa Oppong-Beeko, CEO Manet Group, Noble Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, of Breast Care International, Noble Emmanuel Botchway of Regimanuel Group Ltd, Noble Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Services, Prof. Joshua Alabi and Prof. (Mrs.) Goski Alabi, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Noble Akosua Frema Osei-Opare. Others include, Noble (Dr.) Joseph Siaw Agyapong of Zoom Lion fame, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan of COAS Mixture fame, Dr. Chukwuemeke .B. Eze, and Executive Director WANEP, Noble Anthony Akindele Ogunranti.

The others are the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director of ADB, Prof. Osei Darkwa, former President of Ghana Technology University, Nana Owusu Afari, former President of AGI, Noble Gabriel Edgal, former Managing Director, First Atlantic Bank, Mrs. Elizabeth Villars of Camelot Ghana Limited, Nana Odeneho Kyeremanteng, Chairman, Comet Properties Ltd, Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnaana, former Director-General of West Africa Monetary Institute, Dr. Kofi Mbia, former Director General, Shippers Authority, Noble Charles Mensah, CEO Myroc Food Processing Company, and Dr. Edem Hiadzi, owner of Lister Hospital, among many others.

More About The Makers Electronics Co. Ltd

In October this year, organizers of the 2022 edition of the National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana, acknowledged The Makers Electronics Co. Ltd as Ghana’s ‘Fast Growing Electronics and home appliances Brand of the year.’

That was the company’s 6th award in three years of its operations. The Makers Electronics now has eight branches, six within the Greater Accra Region, and two in Kumasi and Takoradi respectively.

The company currently employs over Forty (40) young people.

About Hi-Lynks Communication Ltd

Hi-Lynks Communication Ltd , an organization that has existed for a decade, has served a variety of clients making it one of the top media and advertising agencies in Ghana.

The solely Ghanaian-owned Marketing Communication firm with a strong presence and vast experience in the dynamics of the African market, is a limited liability company and a Platinum (Pll27) member of the Advertising Association of Ghana(AAG).

Hi -Lynks is an integrated Media company with interests in Creative Design and production, Billboards, Digital media marketing, Airtime Sales on radio and television, Events management and Commercial production.

The company, which employs over Thirty (30) young people currently, is driven by knowledge sharing, ideas creation and innovative thinking. Hi-Lynks Communication provides a broad range of communication services with a focus on delivering measurable business results to clients.

Its vision is to be remembered as the best advertising company that brought science to the art of marketing, and the mission is to organize the world’s best media contents and make it universally accessible and useful to its clients.

Other Awards

The young dynamic CEO was on April 29, 2022, named the ‘Young Achiever of the Year’, 2022, at the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards. The Makers Electronics Co. Ltd also won Outstanding Customer Service award for the year 2022 at West Africa Business Excellence Awards .

On that same April 29, 2022, The Makers Electronics Co. Ltd picked up two separate awards at the Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence Awards.

The awards were the ‘Responsible Electronics Retail Company of the year for 2021’, and the ‘Responsible Emerging Electronics Brand of the year 2021.’

The Makers Electronics Company Limited in 2021, also received the ‘Promising Company of the Year’ award at the Ghana Business Awards.

More About West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF)

The Omanhene of Asante Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, was inducted into office as the President-General of the West African Nobles Forum in April 2021.

The immediate past President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry took over from Dr. Paul Fynn, Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, and would lead the Forum for five years.

The life Patrons of the Forum are: Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, Founder of Wisconsin International University College and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Dr. Joyce Aryee.