Former President John Dramani Mahama is urging government to halt the building of constituency offices for Members of Parliament (MPs) as a result of the economic criris Ghana is currently experiencing.

According to Mr Mahama, government should consider the use of district assemblies and other government buildings for such purposes in the interim.

In a Facebook post on November 7, 2022, the former President said government should focus more on job creation and national development.

“The proposed building of constituency offices for MPs should be shelved until the economy is out of the woods. In the interim, office space can be found within the district assemblies or other government buildings for the purpose.

“In our current economic state, public funds must go into projects that are necessary and which meet the pressing needs of our people in the communities. Such projects must have tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development,” Mr Mahama added.

Below is his post on Facebook: