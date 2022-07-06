A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, has disclosed the relationship he has with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, despite all odds, the President is still his friend as it dates back into even before politics and so his relationship with him is cordial.

However, the former Volta River Authority boss said their relationship became sore after he granted an interview on radio and made some comments about the President.

According to the statesman, the president, who he refers to as a brother, took offence at the criticism of his administration and sought to attack him when they both met at a funeral.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday that President Akufo-Addo accused him of telling lies about him.

“Akufo-Addo was my friend even before politics but our friendship turned into something else when I granted an interview on Joy FM.

“He met me at a funeral, and he nearly pierced my eye with his finger… It was in anger. Because if you remember, I granted an interview to Joy. It was conducted by Evans Mensah. It was later, after the interview, that he met me. If I had not pulled my head back, he would have pierced my eyes with his finger.

“If you like, you can go and ask him. He said I was peddling falsehood,” he claimed.

“If you think I am lying, you can ask Dr Osei Akoto and the Chief of Staff, they were around when the President did that,” he asserted.

The pioneer of private media in Ghana, also said it is disappointing to see how the NPP government is currently in a mess after all the support and advise he and some big wigs offered for Akufo-Addo to become President of the country.

Being very vocal in the party some years back before he was suspended, Dr Wereko-Brobbey noted that President Akufo-Addo later stopped heeding to suggestions and advice he used to send him in a weekly memo.

