We're committed to making Ghana safer - IGP reiterates as he receives new motorbikes

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has renewed his pledge to make the country the safest place.

The police chief is poised to make this a reality while the force works on making the police force the best institution in the country.

He made this comment while taking delivery of some 1,500 motorbikes from government.

According to him, the new bikes will be a major boost to better fight crime.

He also expressed the Police Service’s openness to more gestures like these.

“We cannot just wait to receive them and start putting them to use and making this country safer than it was yesterday and also going to make it safer than we are going to make it today.”

Presenting the vehicles, President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that the move forms part of the government’s commitment to retool the police to achieve set targets.

He promised to increase the number of bikes to 5,000 by end of next year.

The President subsequently charged the Police to ensure no community is left behind.