The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye, says the NPP will resist any attempt by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disrupt the new voters’ registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

She warned the NDC to stop interfering in the affairs of the EC.

“Stop interfering in the operations and activities of the EC. We will jump into the defence of Madam Jean Mensa if the NDC tries to make any attempt to disrupt her work. What makes you people think that you alone constitute the nation and so everything must be done in your interest . . . the majority of Ghanaians said we want a change in the voter register . . . as for a new voters’ register, it’s a must and we are waiting patiently to go and register,” she said.

According to her, it is the same NDC that said the EC was an independent body.

“So what has now changed?” she rhetorically asked.