The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has signed a historic partnership agreement with the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) which gave NLA the sole power to regulate, manage and supervise the operations of VAG lottery.



The agreement between the NLA and VAG, which granted Licenses to some Private Sector Lotto Operators under Act 844 such as Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, Alpha Lotto Limited, From Home Company Limited, Vision 2000 Company Limited and Rand Lotto is to contribute to the overall well-being of Veterans in the Country.



A statement signed by Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, the Licensing of qualified Private Sector Lotto Operators were done under the approval of the Board of NLA.



It said the licensed Private Sector Lotto Operators operate lottery under Act 844 regulated by the NLA in accordance with Act 722.



The statement further said: “All Licensed Private Sector Lotto Operators together with their Agents, Sub-agents and ‘Writers'(Retailers) would use Point 0of Sale Terminals to sell all lottery products as part of the Terms and conditions of their respective Contracts.”



It said, each Licensed Private Sector Lotto Operator would obtain a Security Identification Embossment to affix on the respective Lotto Kiosks of their Agents, Sub-agents and ‘Writers'(Retailers).



“The Licensed Private Sector Lotto Operators would operate strictly in accordance with the Terms and Conditions stated in their contracts,” the statement added.



It said, henceforth, any Lotto Operator, Agent, Sub-agent and ‘Writer'(Retailer) who pays outrageous Commission above the approved Commission by the NLA would be dealt with in accordance with Act 722, L. I. 1948 and Section 22 of Act 844.



According to the statement, the NLA reiterate that, it is unlawful under Act 722, L.I. 1948 and Section 22 of Act 844 to manufacture, distribute, sell or retail lottery products and services without the Authority’s authorisation.



“Accordingly, all those engaged in illegal lottery operations would be arraigned before Lotto Courts across the Country inaugurated by Justice Sophia Akufo, the former Chief Justice of Ghana,” it added.



The statement said the lotto Courts are aimed at ensuring prosecution of lotto-related offences, compliance, and enforcement of the Act 722, L.I. 1948 and Section 22 of Act 844.



It said the Authority would soon published the List of Licensed Lotto Marketing Companies under Act 722 and Second batch of Licensed Private Sector Lotto Operators under Act 844 would be published.





