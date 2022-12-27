The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked appointees of the government to work hard and discharge their duties creditably or risk being reshuffled.

According to the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong (JFK), that is the only way it can “break the eight.”

He said the party executives will not shield any appointee from being sacked should he or she fail to perform.

Mr Kodua stated that other members of the party worked hard for the party to win the 2016 elections and that they will also ensure the party retains power in the 2024 polls.

“The party worked so hard in 2016 for us to win the election; therefore, we will also work hard to win in 2024.

“But at this point, if a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE is not committed to the task ahead, just reshuffle or be reshuffled by the party.

“It is important that we remind ourselves that whichever position we are occupying, is not because of our titles, but it is because the NPP is in power.”

The NPP chief scribe made these comments when he addressed the student wing of the party, Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), in Kumasi.

He warned that any appointees whose work will endanger the party’s quest to retain power in the 2024 elections will be fired.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the YEA said the party is conducting appraisals for all the appointees.

“The NPP is not going to give up the mantle of government now and so all our efforts should be aimed at working to retain it in power and soon all underperforming ministers including MMDCEs would be pencilled for a reshuffle by the President,” he warned.