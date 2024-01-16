Labor unions are asserting their commitment to providing relief and flexibility to the next government but under a specific condition.

They insist that such support will only be possible if the political party aligns its expenditures with available resources and avoids unnecessary spending.

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has sought a “honeymoon” period from Ghanaians, especially trade and labor groups, in the event of regaining power.

Speaking at a ‘Campus Connect’ event in Hohoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer emphasized the need for time to revive the economy before addressing specific demands.

“And you will realize the harm that the NPP administration has done to Ghana’s economy. This country is broke, and so we will beg you that when we come into office give us a bit of a honeymoon, let’s put things in place so that we bring the economy back onto its feet.”

Mr Mahama made this appeal during his ‘Building Ghana’ tour in the Volta Region.

In response to former President John Mahama’s appeal, the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) – UG Chapter, has laid down a condition.

Prof Ransford Gyampo says the association will only consider granting this period if Mahama demonstrates a genuine commitment to tighten government expenses.

He is his hope that the next government “wouldn’t be seen or be heard talking, telling labour to tighten their belt while you and your appointees will be living in opulence, as we keep seeing now.

“So what is going to be the size of the government? Are they going to be selling vehicles that may be bequeathed to them by the current administration? I mean, if some of these things are done, we will not get the support from labour.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Mr. Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu assured that the former President is ready to control expenditure if given the support.