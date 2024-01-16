Sevilla have signed Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan for the rest of the season.

Hannibal was expected to be in Tunisia’s squad at the Africa Cup of Nations but opted out of the tournament to secure his club future.

Numerous clubs expressed an interest in the 20-year-old, including Everton.

However, he has opted to join Spanish top-flight club Sevilla in a deal with an option to buy, which is understood to be worth £17.2m.

Hannibal has made 10 appearances for United this season, the latest in the FA Cup third-round win at Wigan on 8 January.

He has started only one Premier League game and was not involved in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

“Best of luck to Hannibal,” said Manchester United on the club website.

He joins former United midfielder Adnan Januzaj at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.