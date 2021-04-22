Weed, snakes, and other reptiles have taken over most of the warehouses constructed by the government under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI).

Residents in the respective districts where the facilities are located have appealed to the government to commission the warehouses so they could be used for the purposes for which they were constructed.



Of the nine districts in the Western North region, five benefited from the construction of ‘one district one warehouse’ facilities under the MSDI to support the government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, and Sefwi Wiawso Municipals as well as the Juaboso, Suaman, and Bia West Districts benefited from the facilities with storage capacities of 1,000 metric tons of prefabricated grains each.

Adom News checks to the construction site of the warehouses reveal that weeds, snakes, and other reptiles have taken over the facilities.

Local sources have confirmed that the warehouses have all reach completion but aren’t in use for some unexplained reasons.

Residents in the beneficiary districts have therefore appealed to the government to commission the warehouses so they could put them to use.

The residents believe the use of the warehouses will create employment for the jobless youth in the community and also reduce the criminal activities in the area.