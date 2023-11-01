Baffour Gyan, the senior brother of Asamoah Gyan has reacted to his brother’s marriage annulment.

His reactions come after an Accra High Court on Tuesday settled the legal tussle between former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan in relation to properties.

The court in its ruling officially annulled the marriage after Asamoah Gyan petitioned the court.

Reacting to the ruling, Baffour, on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite Show on Wednesday said he was surprised the public was trying to change the narrative.

“It is rather our victory; we won” he stressed.

He said Asamoah Gyan filed the petition about five years ago asking the court to annul the marriage because Gifty was not frank with him about her previous marriage, she was not divorced and therefore had deceived Asamoah Gyan.

The judgment is therefore based on Gifty’s deception about her previous marriage, he state

Baffour Gyan also revealed that after a successful DNA test, Asamoah Gyan is the father of the three children.

Audio below:

