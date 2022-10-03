The Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has assured that the Ministry is working to address the shortage of passports.

This is in line with Joy News’ reports that there has been a shortage of passports across the country.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Monday, the Foreign Affairs Minister noted that “by the middle of this month – October, in about a week or so we should have enough to clear the backlog.”

According to her, by the end of October 2022, there would be more passport booklets in stock “to take us beyond the end of the year into the next quarter.”

She added that the Ministry will “continue to seek the welfare of applicants to ensure that they get a good service.”

Madam Botchwey insisted the issue over the shortage is related to the process involved in acquiring the booklet.

“From what we have experienced today in interacting with the applicants … the issue is the collection of the booklet.

“Some go back many months and I wanted to see this for myself and I have seen it and we will make sure that as soon as the booklet comes, we will work day and night to print all the backlog, clear the backlog so that those who want to travel can do so,” she said.

She, however, called on applicants with emergency cases to make it known to officials in charge. This she said is because provisions have been made for such purposes.

“We have some booklet there but it is not enough to cover the full backlog that we have which is why we are not rushing that we put out weekly of a certain number until God willing around the 13th when we receive enough,” she noted.

Audio attached above: