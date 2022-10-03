A joint team of Military and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are on a mission to rescue residents of Ashalaja in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Ashalaja, Manhean, Obom and other adjoining communities have been flooded with houses and several property submerged following a heavy downpour on Monday dawn.

Children could not make it to school on Monday and several workers were also stranded due to the level of the water after the floods.

Residents in an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei blamed an estate developer who broke down a wall constructed by former President John Kufuor to prevent the river Densu from coming into the town.

The personnel from NADMO and the Ghana Armed Forces transported victims trapped in their homes with canoes to places of safety.

The Ga South Municipal NADMO Director, Christian Afiadenyo, said over 1,000 people have been displaced with churches and schools allocated to house some of them.

The devastation, he disclosed, has cut off the community from the Amasaman main road, stating several calls placed to the national directorate since morning had yielded no results.

He appealed for pickup vehicles to commute the victims to safety.

“We have no mattresses or even food to give to the people we have rescued so far. The situation is getting out of hand and we need help immediately,” the disgruntled NADMO boss said.

The MCE, Joseph Nyarni, described the situation as devastating and pledged commitment to ensure all residents are safe.