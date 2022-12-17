The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will come out stronger from the national executives election.

According to him, the delegates will elect a leadership that will unseat the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.

The Tamale South MP says the NPP government has been disappointing and has improvised the citizens.

He added that the NDC cannot afford to fail Ghanaians any longer.

“We will elect a leadership that will unseat the New Patriotic Party. The non-performing government, the NPP.

“They are incredibly disappointing because we have to end the economic mess they have created with its corresponding excruciating hardships,” Mr Iddrisu said.

The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will elect its new executives today.

Delegates will converge today, Saturday, December 17, at the Accra sports Stadium for the exercise.

Some 9,200 delegates are expected to be from the 276 constituencies that will partake in the elections.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s role as the NDC’s National Chairman is threatened by the decision of the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to unseat him.

Political analysts have described it as the main contest in the party’s upcoming National Delegates Congress.

Mr Nketia is taking steps to take control of the party as National Chairman ahead of the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor is vying for the coveted office of General Secretary.

However, he is keenly contested by the party’s 2020 Director of Elections, Elvis Afryie-Ankrah and a former Ketu South Member of Parliament, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey.