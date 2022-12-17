The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has refuted claims of being a mole in the party.

This follows allegations that he is a mole, thus, cannot be trusted to lead the party.

Also, his opponent in the NDC Chairmanship race, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, accused him of failing to supply useful data during the 2020 election petition.

Narrating his ordeal in what is believed to be a leaked address to some party faithful, Mr Nketia said he had a hard time defending the party during the trial.

However, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Friday, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said he can never be a mole in the party. He added that he is an incorrigible member of the NDC.

He explained that he has spent half his life working for the NDC, thus, it is impossible for him to betray the party.

“Do you know how long I have served the NDC? I am 60 years and I have served the NDC for 30 years- half of my life on this earth. It is sometimes very strange for someone in the party with the wildest imagination to suggest the least that the Chairman of the party is the mole in that party…does it make sense?” he quizzed.

According to the aspiring Chairman, he is hurt by such comments. He added that it is not fair on the part of his opponents to describe him as such.

“I have a family and my family has described NDC as my first wife and my real wife as my second wife, because when it comes to NDC, I give my all to the party.”

For this reason, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo urged anyone with proof that he is a party mole to come forward with it.