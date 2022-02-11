The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has promised that they will abolish the controversial e-levy should they win in the 2024 elections.

He said the tax is extortionate in nature and not good for Ghanaians.

Speaking at a demonstration against the controversial e-levy at Obra Spot in Accra, Mr Nketia said the NDC government will scrap it when it assumes power.

“Let me tell you right here and now. In an unlikely event that this e-levy is passed, we will abolish it and it will be the first tax to abolish. We will abolish it within the first 100 days of the next NDC government. It is not taxation. It is daylight robbery, it is daylight robbery,” he stressed.

He argued that although they are not against taxation, the e-levy is not tax based on any production nor any value addition.

“This is not to say that we will not be taking any other tax, but we are saying that this is thievery, it is not tax based on any production or on any value addition,” he said.

“It is daylight robbery taking people’s capital from their pocket because they chose not to keep their money in their pocket but to keep it in their Momo wallet,” he added.

The NDC Youth-led Yentua Demonstration was to protest against the introduction of the E-levy bill.