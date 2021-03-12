Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is appealing to the government to import “corruption vaccines”.

Apart from the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislator said government needs corruption vaccine to purge itself off the canker.

“Mr Speaker, I wish to say that in this era of COVID-19 vaccination, the Akufo-Addo government needs an urgent and immediate vaccination against corruption,” the North Tongu MP said.

Contributing to debate in Parliament on President Akufo-Addo’s State Of The Nation Address, Mr Ablakwa maintained that, it is the only way Ghana can win the corruption fight.

“The corruption that has engulfed the Akufo-Addo government, apart from COVID-19 vaccine, the other vaccine that we need so urgently and now, now, now Mr Speaker is the corruption vaccine,” he stated.