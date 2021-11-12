Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, has taken a swipe at Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, questioning his impact since his re-appointment.

After Ghana’s shaky start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, CK Akonnor, together with his assistant coaches were sacked.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] announced the re-appointment of the Serbian trainer on a one-year renewable contract.

The 67-year-old started his second spell with wins over Zimbabwe in the matchday three and four games last month.

However, the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw game against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in the matchday 5 games on Thursday.

The draw has left many Ghanaians questioning Ghana’s chances of qualification for the World Cup after South Africa secured a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium to boost their chances of qualification for the playoffs.

However, Dr Tamakloe believes nothing has changed under Rajevac since taking over the team.

According to him, the Serbian has not made an impact since his return, adding that the team needs a different coach.

“I was not convinced with the re-appointment of Milovan Rajevac and till now he has not brought anything to the team,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I was not impressed with any player on the pitch against Ethiopia and not even the coach [Milovan Rajevac]. He has brought nothing to the team compared to what we had in the past.

“How do you relax after taking the lead in the first half and allow the Ethiopians to come at you?

“The Ethiopians outclassed us and we must admit that. We were poor and it was shocking.

“For me, I think we need a different coach. It has been the same problem over the years and we need to resolve this,” he added.

The Black Stars will host South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the final Group G games.