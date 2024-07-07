The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed worry over how politics and the concept of democracy in Ghana have been redefined in monetary terms.

According to the NDC MP, the current trend has left governance to the highest bidder.

Speaking at the 15th MTN Pulse Africa Transform Summit in Kumasi, Mr. Iddrisu explained that politics in Ghana is such that people are elected not based on their competence or vision but based on their level of affluence.

“We have reduced our democracy to moneycracy. Here it is now about who pays more and who is the highest bidder. That is wrong and as young people, you must speak about it even though I am an actor of it” he stated.

The MP highlighted the shift from a time when politics involved individuals contributing their resources to help the nation, to the current disturbing trend where personal gain and acquisition dominate the political landscape.

“When my generation started, it was not about how much money you brought to a polling station and how much you paid. In fact, I used to borrow a motorbike to campaign. Today I am not sure a candidate on a motorbike will be accepted. So, speak out and speak out for the good of the country” Mr. Iddrisu added.