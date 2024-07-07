Members of the Council of State have commiserated with the family of the late Chief Executive Officer of Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Asomah-Hinneh.

Led by the Council Chair Daasebre Otuo Serebour, the Council members visited the bereaved family at the late CEO’s Sakumono residence in the Tema Metropolis.

Accompanying the Council members was the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.

The visit was marked by expressions of sympathy and support for the family as they navigate this difficult time.

Madam Asomah-Hinneh, who passed away on June 11 after a short illness, was a respected member of the Council of State and served on its Legal and Constitution Affairs Committee.

She was crucial in advising President Akufo-Addo and other ministers on constitutional matters.

During the visit, Daasebre Otuo Serebour revealed that the deceased was expected at the Council’s monthly meeting but had sent an excuse duty due to her illness.

The Council members also signed a book of condolence opened in her honour, paying tribute to her contributions and legacy.

The Council of State will join the family in officially informing President Akufo-Addo of her passing.

The family has indicated they will announce the funeral arrangements after consultation with the President.