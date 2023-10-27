Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo‘s visit to the Dome market took a different turn as some women booed and hooted at her.

They expressed their dissatisfaction with Miss Safo’s decision to seek re-election after abandoning her parliamentary duties for over a year after the 2020 election.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the MP attempted to control the situation by offering a friendly handshake.

The sounds and chants from the irate market women, however, took centre stage.

Some of them were heard shouting, “Adwoa Safo, we want change!” and “Adwoa Safo, we don’t want you again!”

But the former Minister for Gender and Social Protection ignored the chants of disapproval and continued her interaction with other receptive traders.

The lawmaker’s prolonged absence, which she said was to attend to family and personal issues, was one of the topical issues in 2022.

She left the country in November 2021, but an attempt by the Privileges Committee on several occasions to explain her absence yielded no results.

Adwoa Safo recently issued an apology to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the controversies she caused with her absence.

