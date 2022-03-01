The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has indicated that the Majority Caucus does not factor Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, into its deliberations in Parliament.

According to the Bekwai MP, all avenues to get the absentee MP to return to the House have proved futile.

As a result, the Majority in Parliament has resolved to conduct parliamentary business, going forward, without recourse to the Dome-Kwabenya MP.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Mr. Osei-Owusu said, “in our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, then it is God’s grace, and it adds to your gains, so that is our approach.

“So as it stands now, we don’t count her as part of us,” he stated.

Mr Osei-Owusu also divulged that Dome-Kwabenya MP told Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, not to call her phone again.

According to him, Miss Safo has indicated that she prefers to be communicated to, through text messages instead phone calls.

“The Majority Leader used to communicate with her often, but the last time, he [Majority Leader] told me she said he shouldn’t call again, but send messages instead, which she responds to, but not phone calls,” he said.

Miss Safo was last seen in Parliament in December, 2021, when she appeared in the House to dismiss claims by the Minority Caucus that she was impersonated.

She has since not returned to the Chamber. Her action has infuriated her colleagues who have accused her of blackmailing government with a list of demands, including the Deputy Majority Leader post.

But the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership has admitted that the Dome -Kwabenya MP’s absence is affecting the party and government business.