The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has launched a scathing attack on the decision by the opposition NDC to petition the Commonwealth Secretariat on alleged human rights abuses.

Speaking to court correspondents in Accra, Mr Dame described the petition as misleading, hypocritical and an unnecessary distraction.

“I find it as a very hypocritical and misleading statement. Because clearly, it’s an attempt to run away from justice. All the government has sought to do is to ensure that the NDC and the acts of its officers are brought to book.

“I will not be deterred at all to ensure that there is accountability to the people of Ghana. The cases that we have filed in court are all on account of solid evidence that we have unearthed through painstaking investigations”, Mr Dame said.

The NDC in its petition to the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat contended that government is using the Judiciary to intimidate and harass its members, in sharp contradiction of the tenets of good governance.

The petition, signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, cited among others, the ongoing case against the party’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former COCOBOD CEO, Stephen Opuni and the recent charges of financial loss to the state against its Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson.

However, the AG, however, says all cases filed by his office is a result of credible investigations.

Commenting on the Ato Forson case, he argued that the evidence showed that the procurement of ambulances by the NDC administration was contrary to law.

He advised the party to focus on putting up a credible defence rather than seeking to divert attention. He dismissed claims the government is bent on silencing political opponents.