Asante kotoko striker, Frank Mbella Etouga, has received big plaudits from Cameroon Football Federation boss, Samuel Eto’o, for his exceptional performance at Asante Kotoko.

The Cameroonian along with his countryman, Mfuegue Omgba, have been lethal for the Porcupine warriors since joining the club in 2021.

Mbella in his debut season netted 21 goals while Mfegue amassed nine times to help the side become champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The football legend, who had closely monitored the striker, had words of praise for Etouga following his exploits for the PL giants.

“Mbella had a beautiful season. Some months ago, my manager told me about him and even the national technical director spoke to me about him,” he told TV3.

“We are very proud of what he’s doing in Ghana,” he added.

