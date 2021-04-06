Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has played down talks of the team winning the Ghana Premier League title this season.

The Phobians have been on a good run in the second round of the season winning all two matches played without conceding.

Hearts of Oak stunned Aduana Stars 2-0 to cement their place in the top four and now sit 3rd with 30 points.

Boadu, who recently joined the team from Medeama as a replacement for Kosta Papic, says he is more focused on getting the team to familiarise themselves with his style of play.

“Tactically we have a lot of work to do,” he told Asempa FM.

“The players are now coping with my system and philosophy.

“When they are used to it things will change.

“Winning one game after the other is our main goal.

“We are not thinking about winning the league but winning the next game.”

Hearts have scored six goals and conceded none in the two games.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Ashgold at the Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 19 games this weekend.