Kwame Mantey, a representative of Aynok Holding Limited, has expressed deep concern over the company being labeled as “land guards.”

He vehemently denied the accusation and highlighted the misrepresentation it brings to their work.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, Mr Mantey emphasised that Aynok Holding Limited has a clear and signed contract with the government, which clearly outlines the mandate and purpose of their operations.

“We are disheartened by the notion that we are being singled out as land guards. It unfairly paints us as aggressors, attacking innocent people, which are absolutely false. We have a legally binding contract with the government, and we fully understand and abide by the responsibilities and limitations defined within that agreement.” He said.

Contrary to the negative connotations associated with land guards, Mr Mantey clarified that Aynok Holding Limited operates solely with the intention of protecting government lands and property.

Their primary goal is to reclaim encroached lands and ensure their rightful use for the benefit of the state.

“Our purpose is far from misbehaviour; it is centered on safeguarding lands for the government’s interest. Since 2012, we have successfully carried out land reclamation projects, consistently delivering on our commitments. Our track record demonstrates our dedication to our mandate and our effectiveness in executing it.”

The recent revelation by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Patrick Agbesinyale, regarding the government’s use of land guards, sparked controversy.

He claimed that land guards were employed to mitigate potential backlash during land reclamation efforts, with some reclaimed lands serving as compensation for their work.

However, Mr Mantey strongly disagreed with the characterization of Aynok Holding Limited as land guards.

He argued that the Chief Director’s description was inaccurate and undermined the legitimacy of their work, which is conducted under contract with the ministry.

“The Chief Director’s statement reflects a misunderstanding of our role and undermines the credibility of our operations. We are not land guards; we are a reputable company with a mandate and signed contracts from the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources. It is essential to recognize and respect the validity of our engagement.” He added.

