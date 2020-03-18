Nana Oduro Sarfo says the Executive Council (ExCO) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is not interested in the payment of ex-gratia.

The payment of ex-gratia to ExCO members during Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration was something the media and football enthusiasts consistently crusaded against.

It was reported that each member of the committee was paid $15,000 for their services to the GFA.

However, according to the veteran football administrator, the newly constituted Executive Council is not interested in ex-gratia but will welcome any amount for their work done at the end of their services.

“I don’t need ex-gratia but if at the end of my term and you want to give me something, it should spread across the years we have worked,” the GFA Executive Council Member told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I don’t want a situation whereby I will be given $15,000 and someone will say something unwelcoming that will tarnish my reputation,” he added.

The Berekum Chelsea director also reiterated that the ExCO members deserve to be paid.

“The Executive Council Members must be paid and that is emphatic because we are working to make sure football get the needed recognition,” Mr Sarfo concluded.