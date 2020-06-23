Member of Parliament for Bulsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for playing politics with the education sector.

According to him, the government’s decision to absorb the cost of examination fees for the 2020 WASSCE students is already included in the free Senior High School (SHS) promised.

Thus, the President’s decision to use a platform to address the nation for that is cheap partisan politics.

“It must be stated clearly that the cost of examination is part of the cost of education. And, having rolled out the free SHS programme, it was expected, a given, automatic, inter alia, that the specific cost of examination is embedded in that and was expected to have been budgeted for as a component of free SHS,” he said.

Dr Apaak, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, in a lengthy post on his Facebook wall said President Akufo-Addo can no longer take Ghanaians for granted.

