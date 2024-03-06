The Ministry of Education has dismissed claims of spending GH¢68.5 million on photocopying past questions West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) candidates.

The Ministry of Education is alleged to have spent GH¢33.6 million in 2020 and over GH¢34 million in 2021 for this purpose, utilizing single-source procurement methods.

The Minority in Parliament therefore called for a probe into the expenditure totaling GH¢68.5 million.

However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday set records straight on the expenditure.

According to him, the amount was not for only photocopying but rather for the printing, supply, and distribution of the revision books.

He explained that, the materials were procured from three companies; namely Messrs, Aki-Ola Publications and Kingdom Books and Stationery.

Giving a breakdown of the procurement, Mr Kwarteng said they included revision books (study guides) comprising WAEC past papers, suggested answers, and chief examiners’ reports for core subjects.

The PRO among other things also described claims that GH¢78 was spent on photocopying a page in the booklet as inaccurate and misleading.

“Photocopies of WASSCE past questions were at GH¢40 for a book and not GH¢ 78 per page. We had it at a cheaper price because we were even buying in bulk,” he said.

ALSO READ: