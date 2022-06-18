The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Abu Jinapor, is feeling the brunt of what he described as a failed economy.

According to him, cost of living in Ghana is very expensive due to failure on the part of the Akufo-Addo government to come out with austerity measures to ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians.

“Walahi! People are suffering; this economy is in tatters. It is nothing to write home about,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Mr Jinapor, who is also Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, revealed that his consumption of fuel has tripled in just a few months.

He cited how he used to fill his fuel tank with GH¢500 but he now spends GH¢1,500 just to fill his tank to buttress his point.

Mr. Jinapor wondered how the ordinary Ghanaian is making ends meet since things under President Akufo-Addo is moving from bad to worse.

The Yapei Kusawgu MP said he is ready to sacrifice for a year if government is able to come up with measures to halt the hikes in fuel prices.

“This is not about politics because people are really suffering,” Mr Jinapor added.