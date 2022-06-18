More than 150,000 merchants have been enrolled on the GhanaQR platform introduced by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhiPSS), a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana.

The GhQR platform, which was introduced in 2020, according to GhiPSS, has been embraced by almost all the banks, Oil Marketing Companies, Pharmacies, Shops and other merchants.

Started in the Greater Accra region, GhiPSS has extended its wings to the Ashanti region and looks forward to introducing the GhQR to the other regions in the coming months.

GhQR is a new and easy way to make payments to a merchant by scanning a Quick Response (QR) code displayed by the merchant with the mobile phone or dial displayed USSD codes with their phones to make payment.

The merchant gets the money instantly, just like paying with cash.

With a single QR Code image displayed in a shop, a merchant can receive payments from customers with bank accounts, wallet accounts or card accounts from different banks and payment service providers across the country.

A Customer Activation Program has been held in Kumasi to create awareness of the platform.

Kwaku Tetteh is the Head of Project Management Office at the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System.

“It has been fantastic so far looking at where we’ve come from, the Covid era and now that we are opening up, we are seeing a lot of transactions.”

“It’s being embraced by various sectors of the economy and all kinds of merchants are using it including shops, OMCs, Pharmacies, shops and others.

“So it is our idea to start spreading the news across the regions. We have covered a bit of Accra, we want to come to the Ashanti region and we look at other regions as well.

“Almost 150, 000 merchants have acquired it and a lot of people are embracing it.

All you need to do is go to your bank, telcos or G Money to request to be part of the platform.”

Mr. Tetteh says the GhQR platform is a free service and calls on all citizens to get on board to fasten the payment method.

“For the person who is paying, there is no charge because it’s a free service.

“I want to encourage the people of Kumasi to embrace it.

The GhQR service is universal and it is very simple.”

GhQR is considered a game-changer in the cashless agenda, as it is easier to set up and less expensive to manage.